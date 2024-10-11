South Korea market reopens for British poultry meat exporters

British farmers will once again be able to export poultry meat to South Korea after the market was placed on hold since 2020 due to bird flu concerns.

As a result of the UK being declared free from avian influenza earlier this year, trade negotiators have been able to successfully re-open the high value market.

It follows the announcement earlier this week that UK traders are now able to export poultry to South Africa for the first time in eight years.

In addition to South Africa and South Korea reopening, exports to Antigua has also returned to 'active' Export Health Certificate (EHC) status having been placed on hold due to a Caribbean ban, since 2021.

The Association of Independent Meat Suppliers (AIMS) said it welcomed the return of these markets, noting that others could be re-opened in the future.

Tony Goodger, spokesperson for AIMS, said, however, that the key market which British traders would like to see reopened was Saudi Arabia.

“The key market that AIMS would like to now see reopen for poultry exports is 'EHC 7570' - Saudi Arabia - which has been 'on hold' since October 2020.

“My understanding, having been in contact with the Updates Team at APHAs Centre for International Trade, is unlikely to be resolved soon.

“The announcement from the Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company that it now holds double-digit stakes in the world’s 3rd and 7th largest poultry producers, having taken a 12.6% stake in Ukrainian business MHP, may mean that UK poultry producers will have to wait before gaining access to this valuable market”.

He added: “I have been in regular contact with APHA in relation to UK EHCs being ‘on hold’ or where trade barriers have been placed to try to understand what needs to be done to enable exporters access these markets."