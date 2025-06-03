Stolen machinery worth hundreds of thousands recovered in raid

A major recovery operation has led to the discovery of hundreds of thousands of pounds’ worth of stolen farm machinery and equipment, North Yorkshire Police has confirmed.

The operation, carried out by the force's rural task force with assistance from Durham Constabulary, took place over the weekend of 10 and 11 May.

The substantial haul of stolen items - including agricultural and construction equipment - was located at a rural site across the county border in Durham.

Describing the result as “a clear demonstration of its ongoing commitment to tackling rural crime and cross-border criminality”, North Yorkshire Police praised the successful outcome of the joint effort.

A spokesperson said: “This recovery is a testament to the power of cross-border partnership working and the specialist knowledge of our rural task force, who work tirelessly to protect our rural communities from organised criminal activity.”

Sergeant David Lund of the rural task force echoed this sentiment, highlighting the significant impact such crimes can have on farmers an rural livelihoods.

“These are not victimless crimes; stolen equipment and vehicles cause huge disruption to local livelihoods, especially in the agricultural and construction industries.

"Working with our colleagues in Durham, we were able to track down and recover a large haul of stolen items and prevent further harm,” he said.

Offences such as theft of machinery, plant, and vehicles can have a devastating effect on residents, farmers, and businesses across the county.

The latest figures by NFU Mutual show that the cost of rural crime was £53 million in 2023, as thieves raided farms for expensive items such as tractor GPS units.

The rural insurer's annual report, usually published in August, revealed that crime costs increased by over £2 million in 2023 compared to 2022.

In a sign of the increasing organisation among criminals, GPS units were targeted by gangs, causing the value of claims to rocket by 137% to £4.2m.

Rural crime is now so severe that nearly one in five people are considering moving away from their area, according to a new survey.

Almost all respondents to it – 96% – say crime is a significant issue locally and nearly half – 45% – believe the police do not take rural crime seriously.

The concerning findings are part of a Countryside Alliance survey, which shows that nearly three out of four people think crime has risen in the last 12 months.