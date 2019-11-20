Stolen tractor used in ATM robbery attempt

A police appeal has been made for more information regarding the incident

Police are appealing for more information after a Massey Ferguson tractor and low loader were stolen and used in an ATM raid attempt.

The machinery was stolen from a farm in the Concession Road area of Cullaville, Co Armagh, Northern Ireland.

The theft happened sometime between 2.30pm on Friday, November 15 and 2.40am the next day.

The vehicles were then used in an ATM attack in Dunleer, Co Louth.







The low loader was recovered at the scene and the tractor was recovered in Hackballscross.

Both have since been returned to their respective owners.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) are now asking anyone with information to contact officers on 101 and quote reference number 326 of 16/11/19.

Rural police forces have warned that agricultural machinery, such as tractors and telescopic handlers, have in the past been stolen from farms by criminals wanting to steal ATMs.

Last year, dramatic CCTV footage was released which showed the moment a stolen tractor smashed into a Lincolnshire cash machine during a robbery attempt.

Figures released in summer show that rural crime cost the United Kingdom £50 million in 2018.