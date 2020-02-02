Study looking at importance of marts nears deadline for views

The research wants to find out what livestock auction marts contribute to the agricultural sector, the rural economy and communities

Farmers have until the end of the month to respond to research looking at the ways livestock auction marts contribute to the agricultural sector.

The study was commissioned in November last year to highlight the social benefits of markets to rural communities around the UK.

The Prince’s Countryside Fund has teamed up with the University of Exeter to undertake the project.

The views of auctioneers, livestock owners and any other stakeholders who use auction marts are needed.







Claire Saunders, Director of the Prince’s Countryside Fund said: “We have commissioned this research following our work with the Livestock Auctioneers Association.

“We understand that auction marts are often at the heart of their agricultural communities, however, we are aware of the difficulties that many of these businesses are facing.

“We hope that this research will offer practical recommendations to help them prepare for the future and ensure their long term survival.”

Professor Michael Winter OBE, of the University of Exeter added: “We are anxious to hear from all those with a stake and interest in the future of livestock market in the UK, to help us identify examples of good practice as markets adapt to changing demands and circumstances.”

Evidence should be submitted to the Prince’s Countryside Fund by 28 February 2020.

It comes at a time when many livestock marts struggle to keep their doors open to farmers, with recent closures including Shaftesbury Cattle Market and Cowbridge Mart.

Despite numerous setbacks for local rural communities, industry bodies have frequently highlighted the importance of them.

For example, the 'use your mart' campaign was launched earlier this year urging farmers to 'take back control' and demand transparency in pricing by selling through livestock marts.