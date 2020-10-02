Suffolk pig farm records outbreak of swine dysentery

Fresh cases of the damaging pig disease have continued to emerge on farms this year, although numbers are down on last year

Farmers have been urged to follow heightened levels of biosecurity after a new outbreak of swine dysentery was confirmed in Suffolk.

The case, which is suspected to have been present for 10 days, was identified by clinical signs and subsequently confirmed by laboratory test.

The exact origin of the outbreak is yet unclear, but is currently under investigation by authorities.

Strict biosecurity and biocontainment measures are currently in place and a treatment and control plan is being formulated, AHDB said.







It called for heightened level of biosecurity and monitoring for clinical signs over the next few weeks, especially within the Suffolk region.

Fresh cases of the damaging pig disease have continued to emerge on farms this year, although numbers are down on last year when there was a spike.

Surveillance data by APHA shows there were cases in North Yorkshire, Devon and Kent in the first six months of 2020.

The National Pig Association (NPA) urged producers to take extra consideration to biosecurity in light of swine dysentery and Germany’s African swine fever (ASF) outbreak.

NPA chairman Richard Lister said: “Swine dysentery was a big challenge for our sector last year and whilst we have significantly less cases, there are a number of fresh cases.

"SD is a highly transmissible disease and therefore it is really important to be signed up to the Significant Diseases Charter run by AHDB.

"It aims to control disease quickly and effectively and currently covers the sharing of information for both swine dysentery and PEDv outbreaks," Mr Lister said.