German authorities find more ASF cases in wild boar

More cases of African swine fever (ASF) has been confirmed in wild boar in Germany - with the total now standing at 38.

While no cases have been recorded in domestic pigs, German officials found more cases in wild boar this week.

All ASF cases have been detected in the state of Brandenburg, a region which borders Poland.

"The state of Brandenburg must now undertake an appropriate adaptation of the existing protection zones and protection measures to prevent a further expansion of the disease," the federal agriculture ministry said on Wednesday (30 September).







According to German pig industry organisation ISN, the Brandenburg state government is looking to erect a permanent fence on the Polish border.

The state's consumer protection minister Ursula Nonnemacher said the plan was initially for a fixed fence in the Spree-Neisse district, with state funds also planned so that permanent fences can be built to the north.

Germany's first ever case of ASF, announced on 10 September, was discovered just six kilometres from the Polish border.

Since then, China, along with Japan, South Korea, Singapore and others, have banned pork imports from the country.

China’s Ministry of Agriculture explained that the move was intended to 'protect the animal husbandry industry and prevent the spread of the disease'.