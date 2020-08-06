Suspected dog attack kills seven sheep in Cheshire

Figures show that livestock worth £1.2m were savaged by dogs last year

Police are appealing for more information after an out-of-control dog is thought to have killed seven sheep in Cheshire.

The force's Rural Crime Team released horrific images showing the aftermath of a suspected livestock worrying case.

Figures show that livestock worth £1.2 million were savaged by dogs last year in the UK.

The incident occurred in a field in the Tattenhall area on Sunday 2 August, according to Cheshire Constabulary.







Four photos of dead sheep were shared on the Cheshire Police Rural Crime Team Facebook page.

PC Tether said: "This afternoon I attended a report of a livestock attack in the Tattenhall area, which had occurred the previous evening.

(Photo: Cheshire Police Rural Crime Team)

"Sadly this attack left seven sheep (ewes) dead. It is likely that this attack was caused by a dog."

She said that to date no one had not come forward to report this incident.

"Please ensure if you choose to walk through a field where there are livestock or cattle, you keep your dog on a lead at all times and follow the Countryside Code."

It comes as new figures show that the cost of rural crime in the UK has reached an eight year high.

Rural crime cost the UK £54m in 2019, an increase of almost 9 percent on the previous year, according to NFU Mutual's Rural Crime Report.