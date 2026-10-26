Sustain urges chancellor to unlock £2.3bn boost for British growers

Greater investment in fruit and vegetable growing could strengthen food security and rural economies

Expanding British fruit and vegetable production could add £2.3 billion to the economy and create more than 23,500 jobs, as the chancellor faces calls to prioritise farming investment in Wednesday's autumn budget.

Food and farming alliance Sustain has outlined five demands ahead of John Healey's first budget on 28 October, urging greater support for agricultural businesses, domestic food production and local supply chains.

The organisation wants long-term funding certainty for farmers, warning that uncertainty over future support could undermine investment and threaten the resilience of Britain's food system.

Central to its demands is greater clarity over Environmental Land Management funding, which is currently guaranteed only until 2029.

Sustain argues that farmers need longer-term commitments to invest in soil health, water management and environmental improvements while maintaining profitable businesses.

It also wants smaller farms and horticultural growers to have better access to agricultural support schemes, including the Sustainable Farming Incentive.

A dedicated multi-year budget for the Horticulture Sector Growth Plan is another priority, aimed at increasing British fruit and vegetable production.

Research by Green Alliance estimates that expanding domestic horticulture could generate an additional £2.3bn for the economy and create 23,520 jobs.

However, achieving these benefits would depend on increased production, consumer demand and addressing barriers facing growers.

Sustain is also calling for investment in local food infrastructure, warning that decades of industry consolidation have reduced the facilities available to smaller producers.

It wants a Local Food Infrastructure Fund to support regional processing facilities, food hubs, grain networks and shared storage.

The organisation also proposes placing supply chain facilitators in every local authority to help British farmers secure public contracts with schools and hospitals.

Breaking large procurement contracts into smaller opportunities could make it easier for local producers to compete for public spending.

Strengthening local food partnerships forms another priority, with Sustain warning that many organisations responsible for coordinating emergency food responses rely on short-term funding.

More than 120 Sustainable Food Places partnerships operate across the UK, bringing together farmers, councils, food businesses and community organisations.

Sustain wants multi-year funding for partnerships in every English local authority, giving them a formal role in preparing for food supply disruptions.

The alliance is also pressing the chancellor to expand Healthy Start, which helps eligible families afford nutritious food.

Analysis from The Food Foundation suggests 750,000 pregnant women and children in Universal Credit households are missing out because of restrictive eligibility rules.

Sustain wants the scheme extended to all Universal Credit households, with payments linked to inflation and wider eligibility for four-year-olds.

School food funding is another concern, with schools receiving £2.66 per free school meal despite estimated provision costs of between £3.16 and £3.45.

The organisation wants funding increased to reflect these costs, alongside stronger monitoring of food standards.

For British farmers, Sustain argues that expanding school meal provision could also create significant opportunities through greater use of domestically produced food.

Its research suggests aligning free school meal expansion with British and sustainable sourcing could deliver a £600 million annual boost to UK farming and local economies.

The proposals would require government investment and policy changes, with no commitment yet made to introduce the five measures.

Sustain said the demands would also support its campaign for a Good Food Bill, backed by more than 100 organisations, to strengthen food planning and long-term resilience.

“Investment in food is investment in the economy,” the organisation said, arguing that greater support could strengthen British farming while helping families afford nutritious food.