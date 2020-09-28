Thieves raid numerous East Yorkshire farms for GPS kits

Ten tractors across Holderness had been entered overnight on Friday 25 to Saturday 26 September (Photo: Humberside Police)

Police are investigating after thieves stole numerous tractor GPS systems from farms across East Yorkshire.

Humberside Police have turned to the public for more information after criminals stole GPS devices along with roof receivers.

Ten tractors across Holderness had been entered overnight on Friday 25 to Saturday 26 September.

The thefts occurred in the Ottringham, Halsham and Coniston areas of Holderness, the force said.







In the first incident, thieves entered a secure compound on Withernsea Road, Halsham and targeted six tractor units for their trackers and satellite roof receivers.

In the second incident, a tractor and a sprayer parked securely in a farmyard on Swine Lane, Coniston also had their GPS tracker systems stolen.

The third report occurred on Station Road, Ottringham. Thieves entered an agricultural service business compound and removed GPS systems from two tractors stored at the facility.

PCSO Darren Bainton, of Humberside Police's Rural Crime Team, called on farmers in the region to take extra precuations.

“We’re encouraging farmers to remove the screens and other valuables when leaving their vehicles and, where possible, parking them in secure, alarmed buildings.

“If that isn’t possible, park them in well-lit areas covered by CCTV. Be on the lookout and report suspicious behaviour to us via 101, and always dial 999 if a crime is in progress.”

The news comes as Lincolnshire Police recently urged farmers to remove GPS devices from their equipment following a spate of thefts in the county.

The cost of rural crime in the UK reached an eight year high last year as criminal gangs continue to target the countryside, including GPS systems.

How can I protect my GPS system?

Farmers have been urged to follow advice from the NFU:

• Remove GPS guidance receivers, aerials and antenna globes from tractors when not in use and keep them in a secure locked place whenever possible

• Consider fitting security tethers or brackets to stop units being removed

• Mark your postcode on GPS units – either with a UV pen, engraving tool or forensic marking system

• Store machinery in locked buildings where possible

• Where locking machines away isn’t an option, consider fitting mains or battery-operated alarms to cover around the perimeter of areas where machines are stored

• Record machinery serial numbers and photograph kit to help police identify stolen items and increase the chances of them being recovered