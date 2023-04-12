Thieves steal agri equipment worth £25,000 across Suffolk

Suffolk Police are appealing for farmers to remain vigilant following a series of thefts of GPS equipment totalling £25,000.

The high-value thefts took place on farms in Hoxne, Bedingfield and Friston at the end of March and early April, the force said.

The first happened overnight between 29 March and 30 March, when a farm in Friston had three GPS trackers and 3 Pro 700 screens taken from three different tractors.

Around 300 litres of Ad Blue was also drained out of a container, with the total value of the equipment stolen estimated around £15,000.

The second incident took place overnight from 3 April to 4 April at a farm in Bedingfield, when three GPS screens, a total control screen and three GPS domes were stolen from three tractors.

And the final incident took place between 3 April and 4 April at a farm in Hoxne, where a GPS system was taken from a tractor – the estimated value of which was £10,000.

A Suffolk Police spokesperson said that investigations were continuing, with the force linking the three incidents.

"Those responsible for these had a high degree of knowledge of how to access the site and how to access the units,.

"Farmers, landowners and businesses that supply the equipment are asked to stay vigilant to any suspicious activity."

The latest figures from NFU Mutual reveal the cost of GPS theft has gone up 30% in the first quarter of 2023, compared to the same period last year.

Earlier this month, thieves stole GPS systems worth approximately £150,000 from farms across Norfolk.

And two men who stole GPS kits and other technical farming equipment were recently sentenced to nearly seven years in prison.