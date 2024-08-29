Thieves steal nearly 100 sheep from Warwickshire farm

Police are urging the public to come forward with information after thieves stole nearly 100 sheep from a farm in Warwickshire.

The incident happened sometime between 9 August and 21 August, on fields in Kenilworth, according to Warwickshire Police.

The unknown offenders stole 69 lambs and 19 ewes in total - white Highlanders of mixed sexes and ages, all were tagged.

"If you have livestock please be vigilant and do regular checks reporting anything of concern," Warwickshire Police urged.

"If you have seen any vehicles or people acting suspiciously in the area, or have any information that could assist the police with their enquiries please email ruralcrimeteam@warwickshire.police.uk."

Just last month, a separate incident saw livestock rustlers stealing 36 lambs from a farm in Perton, Staffordshire.

New figures by NFU Mutual show that livestock theft remained high in 2023, at an estimated cost of £2.7 million across the UK.

Last year also saw a spate of incidents where animals were butchered in fields.