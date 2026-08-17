Third Scottish farm hit by bluetongue as vaccine concerns grow

Bluetongue has spread to a third farm in Scotland, with all four animals confirmed with the virus so far euthanised.

The latest case of bluetongue serotype 3 (BTV-3) was confirmed in a sheep less than 2km from the two previously affected farms in south-west Scotland.

All three farms are now under restriction while investigations continue and other susceptible animals are tested.

Scotland’s chief veterinary officer, Sheila Voas, said: “All three farms are under restriction while investigations, including testing other susceptible animals, are ongoing.”

She added: “Vaccination remains the best way of preventing disease in animals, and I encourage all farmers to discuss this with their vets.”

Scotland’s first confirmed BTV-3 case was recorded at the Johnson family’s Kirkmabreck Farm in Dumfries and Galloway on 8 August, when a lamb tested positive.

Until then, Scotland had remained without a confirmed case during the current outbreak season, despite the virus being widely detected in England and also confirmed in Wales.

England recorded the first cases of the 2026/27 season on 10 July.

The arrival of BTV-3 in Scotland is significant because controls had remained in place on movements of susceptible livestock from bluetongue restricted areas in an effort to reduce the risk of the virus being introduced.

NFU Scotland said it was still too early to determine the full extent of infection, but the latest cases underlined the need for continued vigilance, surveillance and testing.

The union is again urging livestock keepers to consider vaccination, particularly in the South of Scotland.

It said: “Our message on vaccination remains clear. We strongly encourage livestock keepers with susceptible animals to speak to their vet about vaccination, with those in the South of Scotland taking particular priority.”

However, concerns remain over whether enough vaccine is available to meet demand.

The Scottish Government is engaging with manufacturers over the possibility of securing additional supplies, while NFU Scotland is working to establish likely demand among livestock keepers.

The union added: “Where producers want to vaccinate, it is important that every effort is made to ensure sufficient vaccine is available.”

With three farms now affected in close proximity, attention is turning to how far the virus may have spread and whether vaccine supplies will be sufficient as testing continues.