Third walker killed by cows within space of one month

Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed that it had attended the scene of the latest incident

A walker has died after he suffered serious injuries following an incident believed to have involved cows, the third such incident to occur within just one month.

The man, in his fifties, was walking with a woman through a field near Wakefield, West Yorkshire on Tuesday (29 September) when they were apparently injured by cattle.

The unnamed man was declared dead at the scene by paramedics. The woman, also in her fifties, was flown to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed the man's death, and has since confirmed the incident is believed to have involved cows.







A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called at 12.46pm on Tuesday to a concern for safety report at a field just off Hollinghirst Lane, Netherton.

"On arrival officers found a man and woman with serious injuries. The man was pronounced dead a short time later. The woman has been taken to hospital.

"Whilst police are in the early stages of the investigation the death is not being treated as suspicious."

It comes after 72-year-old Malcolm Flynn was killed after he was charged by cows on 11 September, near Thirlwall Castle and Gisland in Northumberland.

In a separate incident, school deputy headteacher David Clark died after he was seriously injured by cows while out walking on farmland in North Yorkshire on 21 September.

The spate of livestock incidents involving members of the public has prompted the NFU to issue a warning to others.

Stuart Roberts, NFU deputy president, explained to The Times that cows could be threatened by the presence of dogs.

"If your dog is being threatened by cows, let it go. Cattle will chase dogs instead of you. Generally, dogs will outrun cattle."

On its website, the NFU explains that livestock attacks on the public are 'very rare' given the thousands of walkers who enjoy the countryside every year.

But it adds that it is 'important' that walkers are aware of risks from livestock and to take precautions to reduce the chances of any incident.

The NFU says: “Remember that it is a working environment where animals graze. Walkers should be mindful of their surroundings to fully enjoy the experience.

“Be vigilant, especially on entering a field or where you cannot see the whole field, and try to stay away from animals and to be aware of their movements

"In the spring it’s especially important to be sympathetic to farm animals rearing their young and give them space.”