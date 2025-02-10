Thousands of farmers rally in London against IHT plan

Farmers across the UK are rallying on the streets of London today as campaigners step up their calls for the government to reconsider its inheritance tax plans.

The rally, expected to draw in thousands, will commence in Whitehall at 1pm today (10 February), the same time MPs will debate the 145,000-strong petition urging a u-turn on the IHT plans.

Organised by Save British Farming, the protest is also taking place against the backdrop of wider financial pressures, including high costs and low returns, and uncertainty over future policy.

However, it is the Labour government's reform of agricultural property relief (APR) that is the final straw for many, as farms worth more than £1m will incur a 20% inheritance tax charge from April 2026.

Since that announcement, and subsequent doubling down by the government, the industry has warned that family farms will see a 'catastrophic' impact to their businesses and livelihoods.

Prior to today's action, farmers have protested in London twice since the autumn budget proposals, as well numerous times in Cardiff, Edinburgh and Belfast and other major cities and towns.

Today's rally comes as the viral petition ‘Don't change inheritance tax relief for working farms’ passed the 100,000 signatory threshold on parliament's own website, meaning it must be debated by MPs.

Tractors starting to form up on Whitehall. #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/2fvoLnxwFb — Edward Morello MP (@EdwardMorelloWD) February 10, 2025

As that gets underway, NFU president Tom Bradshaw will make a speech at the rally, as well as Welsh hill farmer Gareth Wyn-Jones and Country Land and Business Association (CLA) deputy president, Gavin Lane.

Before the start of the rally, Save British Farming said: "We will be returning to London, asking Starmer to 'change his tune' as MPs debate the 145,000-strong petition to overturn the family farm tax.

"Farmers are invited to come together and ensure we are heard and seen in Westminster to ensure parliament sees and hears us as they debate this important petition.

"As always we are working with the Metropolitan Police who continue to work hard to ensure we can exercise our rights to campaign on this issue."

In other IHT news, the entire UK food manufacturing industry joined forces earlier this week to urge the government to rethink its changes.

A total of 57 businesses across the food supply chain, including all of the UK's major supermarkets and major food processors, voiced their concern in a new letter.

The NFU is also set to 'bring to life' the effect of the proposals with a display of agricultural machinery and toy tractors outside its conference in London later this month.

The union is asking for donations of 'pre-loved' farm toys and other agricultural memorabilia as part of its ongoing campaign to stop Labour's 'family farm tax'.