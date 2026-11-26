The proposed development has sparked concerns over productive farmland and food security (Stock photo)

More than 57,000 people have backed a campaign against a vast solar farm and data centre development in Norfolk amid fears over the loss of productive farmland.

The public consultation into the proposed Longmarsh Green Energy development closes at 11.59pm tonight (26 November), leaving farmers and rural communities just hours to have their say.

The proposals, brought forward by EPL Norfolk Limited, cover approximately 4,700 acres — equivalent to around 1,900 hectares — across two sites in west Norfolk.

The proposed development boundary includes land required for associated infrastructure and cable routes, with the full agricultural impact yet to be assessed.

The development would include a 1.3GW solar farm, a 1GW data centre campus, battery storage facilities, substations and associated electricity infrastructure.

Land near Tilney St Lawrence, Tilney cum Islington, Fincham and Barton Bendish would be affected.

Shouldham Parish Council has raised concerns over the potential loss of grade one to three agricultural land, warning of implications for food security and the character of the countryside.

The proposed solar farm would operate for 60 years, after which the solar infrastructure would be removed and much of the land restored for potential agricultural use.

However, the data centre and some associated infrastructure would remain beyond this period.

Countryside charity CPRE Norfolk has also thrown its support behind the campaign opposing the development.

Campaigners are demanding greater scrutiny of the project's agricultural and environmental impacts, alongside consideration of alternative locations.

The petition states: “Our countryside is not an empty space on a developer’s map. It is our home.”

Opponents have also raised concerns over water consumption, construction traffic, wildlife habitats and the combined impact of other major infrastructure developments across Norfolk.

However, the developer claims the data centre could attract more than £25 billion in investment, generate thousands of construction jobs and create more than 500 permanent operational roles.

A spokesperson for the project said: “Longmarsh Green Energy would bring significant local and national economic benefits”.

The developer also said it would assess the quality of agricultural land and any potential implications for food security as part of its environmental assessment.

The proposed data centre would use a closed-loop cooling system, which recirculates liquid to reduce demand on local water supplies.

The development remains at the pre-application stage, with a formal Development Consent Order application expected in April 2027.

A final decision by the Secretary of State is anticipated between July and September 2028.

Farmers, residents and other interested parties can submit their views through the Longmarsh Green Energy consultation website until 11.59pm tonight.