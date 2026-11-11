Government blocks massive 840MW solar farm over farmland concerns

The scheme raised concerns about the potential loss of productive farmland to large-scale solar development

A controversial 840MW solar farm covering more than 3,000 acres of Oxfordshire countryside has been rejected by ministers amid concerns over agricultural land, heritage impacts and aviation safety.

The government refused development consent for the Botley West Solar Farm on Tuesday (10 November), dealing a major blow to plans for one of Britain's largest renewable energy developments.

The decision was made by energy minister Baroness Curran on behalf of the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, following a lengthy examination of the proposals.

A key concern was the impact on productive farmland, with more than 300 hectares of high-quality agricultural land potentially removed from conventional crop production for around 40 years.

Questions were also raised about whether the land could be restored to its original agricultural quality once the solar panels were removed.

According to the government's findings, the developer had not adequately demonstrated why lower-quality land could not be used instead, adding to concerns about the scheme's implications for food production.

Approximately 69% of the overall project site was located within the protected Oxfordshire Green Belt, while ministers also identified significant harm to the surrounding landscape.

The development would have extended across West Oxfordshire, Cherwell and the Vale of White Horse, including land near Blenheim Palace, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Concerns over the impact on historic buildings and the setting of the palace were among the factors contributing to the refusal.

Aviation safety was another major concern, with the development's proximity to London Oxford Airport raising questions about emergency landing areas and the potential impact of solar glare on pilots.

The countryside charity CPRE welcomed the government's decision, arguing that the scale of the proposed development threatened valuable farmland and rural landscapes.

CPRE chief executive Roger Mortlock said: "The government has recognised that climate action need not mean sacrificing irreplaceable green fields."

He urged ministers to prioritise solar installations on homes, warehouses and car park canopies rather than allowing further extensive developments across the countryside.

The project, proposed by Photovolt Development Partners (PVDP) on behalf of SolarFive Ltd, was expected to generate enough electricity to supply approximately 330,000 homes.

Its developers argued that the scheme would contribute to Britain's renewable energy ambitions, reduce carbon emissions and improve domestic energy security.

PVDP expressed disappointment and surprise at the refusal and said it would review the decision before considering its next steps.

According to The Financial Times, Solar Energy UK described the refusal as regrettable, highlighting the potential for solar power to reduce reliance on gas-fired electricity.

The refusal follows objections from local communities and campaigners concerned about the development's scale and its potential impact on the countryside.

The developer has six weeks to seek a judicial review, although any legal challenge would need to establish a legal or procedural error rather than simply challenge the planning judgement.

The decision could have wider implications for future large-scale solar developments, as ministers face increasing pressure to balance Britain's clean energy targets with the protection of productive farmland and rural landscapes.