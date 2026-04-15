Three bird flu cases confirmed days after housing rules lifted

Three bird flu cases have now been confirmed within days of housing rules being lifted, raising fresh concerns that the threat to UK poultry producers is far from over.

The initial outbreak, identified on 11 April at a duck breeding unit near Market Rasen in Lincolnshire, has been followed by two further cases confirmed on 14 April — one in Cambridgeshire and another in Lincolnshire.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 was detected in commercial poultry near Great Shelford, South Cambridgeshire, while a third premises near Gainsborough, West Lindsey, Lincolnshire, also tested positive.

The Lincolnshire case near Gainsborough is understood to involve breeding ducks, while the Cambridgeshire case affects pheasants, highlighting the spread of the virus across different commercial sectors.

The cluster of cases — two in Lincolnshire and one in Cambridgeshire — has emerged just days after the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) allowed birds in England and Wales to return outdoors.

The timing is likely to alarm producers, particularly those with free-range flocks, many of whom had only just begun moving birds back outside.

It also raises fresh questions within the sector about whether restrictions were eased too soon.

Control measures have been introduced around all affected premises, including 3km protection zones and 10km surveillance zones. Poultry on site will be humanely culled, while producers within the zones must house birds again as a precaution.

Although the first case involved a duck breeding unit where birds are typically kept indoors, the emergence of further outbreaks reinforces warnings that the virus has not gone away.

When the housing order was lifted, deputy UK chief vet Jorge Martin-Almagro warned that “there remains a risk that poultry and other captive birds can still contract bird flu”.

He added that it is “still essential that birdkeepers remain vigilant and implement rigorous and strict biosecurity”.

Chief Veterinary Officer for Wales, Richard Irvine also urged caution, saying: “The lifting of the order will be welcome news for bird keepers.

“Whilst we are seeing risk levels reducing, bird flu has not gone away. Please continue to practice scrupulous hygiene and biosecurity to protect your birds.”

Defra currently assesses the risk to poultry as “low” where strong biosecurity is in place, but “medium” in wild birds, underlining the continued threat as flocks return outdoors.

The decision to ease housing measures followed a period of fewer cases, but authorities have consistently warned the disease remains present.

Since October 2025, there have been 99 confirmed cases of avian influenza in the UK — higher than in the previous two seasons, though still below the peak seen in 2022-23.

Industry figures warn the latest incidents will heighten anxiety across the sector, particularly for producers balancing biosecurity with the need to meet free-range requirements.

Mandatory biosecurity rules remain in force across England, Scotland and Wales as the industry faces renewed pressure from fresh outbreaks.