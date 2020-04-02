Tractor and trailer rolls onto side at busy A50 roundabout

Police shared an image of the road accident (Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit)

Police have shared an image of a tractor pulling a trailer rolled onto its side following an accident on the busy A50 roundabout in Derbyshire.

A tractor pulling a trailer rolled over on the A50 westbound carriageway near Sudbury on Tuesday 31 March.

The Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit shared the image on social media, saying incidents like this happen frequently.

The tweet from the force reads: "A50 Westbound near Sudbury. Trailer rollover.







"Happens relatively frequently on this roundabout when drivers carry too much speed. #DriveToArrive."

There have been numerous road accidents involving agricultural machinery in recent times.

In November 2019, a tractor driver pulling 11 tonnes of potatoes luckily escaped with minor injuries following a road incident in Cambridgeshire.

Elsewhere, a farm worker became the unfortunate target of a lighthearted pun contest on social media after his trailer overturned on a road in Scotland.