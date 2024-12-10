Turkeys culled after second bird flu case suspected in Norfolk

A temporary control zone (TCZ) has been put in place around a Norfolk farm suspected of highly pathogenic bird flu following a nearby case.

A 3km TCZ, as well as a 10km surveillance zone, have been put in place around the turkey farm, near Watton, pending further testing.

Last week, highly pathogenic avian influenza of the H5N1 strain was confirmed on a separate nearby free range turkey farm.

The birds on the second premises suspected of the disease will be humanely culled, the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) said.

"A decision has been taken to pre-emptively cull the birds based on the clinical signs observed," the agency explained today (10 December).

"All bird keepers should remain vigilant and follow stringent biosecurity measures to prevent future outbreaks."

UK chief veterinary officer, Christine Middlemiss said farmers must remain alert for any signs of disease and report suspected disease immediately.

"Immediate steps have been taken to limit the risk of the disease spreading and all remaining poultry at the farm will be humanly culled," she added.

“The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has confirmed that the risk to the general public’s health is very low, and the Food Standards Agency (FSA) has said that bird flu does not pose a food safety risk for UK consumers.

“Winter is a greater risk period for avian influenza and this case demonstrates that, now is the time if you are a bird keeper to ensure you have very robust biosecurity."

Prior to the Norfolk case, the disease was confirmed in a free range flock on a farm in East Yorkshire, which made it the first bird flu case of the season.

The government recently raised the UK's avian influenza risk level in wild birds, from 'medium' to 'high'.

Disease risk level in poultry where there is suboptimal or poor biosecurity was increased to 'medium, with low uncertainty'.

The risk level where good biosecurity is consistently applied at all times remains at 'low with low uncertainty'.