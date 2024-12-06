Avian influenza confirmed on Norfolk free range turkey farm

Highly pathogenic avian influenza has been confirmed on a free range turkey farm in Norfolk, Defra has confirmed.

All birds on the infected premises will be humanely culled, Defra said on Thursday evening (5 December), adding that the virus strand was H5N1.

A 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone has also been put in place around the Watton farm.

Last month, the disease was confirmed in a free range flock on a farm in East Yorkshire, which made it the first bird flu case of the season.

In line with World Organisation for Animal Health rules, it meant that Britain was no longer free from avian influenza, having just declared freedom from it in March.

However, Northern Ireland continues to have self-declared zonal freedom from highly pathogenic avian influenza.

Following the first case, highly pathogenic avian influenza was detected in a backyard flock on a farm in Cornwall.

UK chief veterinary officer, Christine Middlemiss said bird keepers must remain alert for any signs of disease and report suspected disease immediately.

"Immediate steps have been taken to limit the risk of the disease spreading and all remaining poultry at the farm will be humanly culled," she added.

“The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has confirmed that the risk to the general public’s health is very low, and the Food Standards Agency (FSA) has said that bird flu does not pose a food safety risk for UK consumers.

“Winter is a greater risk period for avian influenza and this case demonstrates that, now is the time if you are a bird keeper to ensure you have very robust biosecurity."

The government also recently raised the UK's avian influenza risk level in wild birds, from 'medium' to 'high'.

Disease risk level in poultry where there is suboptimal or poor biosecurity was increased to 'medium, with low uncertainty'.

The risk level where good biosecurity is consistently applied at all times remains at 'low with low uncertainty'.

It comes as bird keepers in England and Wales - including those with just one bird - were told to sign up to the government's new compulsory register.

The new measure came into effect from October in order to better protect the poultry sector from future avian influenza outbreaks, as well as other diseases.

In Scotland, bird keepers had until 1 December to register their details with the Scottish government