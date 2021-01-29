Two pregnant ewes mauled to death by loose dog

Two pregnant ewes have been killed in a suspected dog attack in Suffolk, making it the latest livestock worrying case impacting UK farms recently.

Police are appealing for witnesses and urging walkers to keep their dogs under control after the sheep were killed in Gedgrave.

The incident occurred at some time between Thursday 21 January and the following day.

According to figures released by NFU Mutual, livestock worrying cost farmers across the UK £1.2 million in 2019.

Dog attacks on livestock this month alone include 50 sheep killed in Wales and 18 sheep in North Yorkshire.

A heavily pregnant Highland cow was also killed by a loose dog earlier in January, leaving the farming family 'devastated'.

"Officers would remind dog walkers to ensure they keep they their pets under control when walking through fields with livestock in," Suffolk Police said in a statement.

"Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Rural Crime Team, quoting reference: 4327/21."