Loose dog kills 18 sheep in 'shocking' attack

Eighteen sheep have been killed in a 'shocking' suspected dog attack in North Yorkshire just days after similar horrific incidents across the UK.

A loose dog is believed to have attacked and killed the sheep in a field near Northallerton sometime between Friday 8 January and the following day.

The sheep were in a field between Warlaby and Ainderby Steeple, which has a public footpath running through it.

Police warning posters are being posted in the area where the attacks took place.

The news comes after an out-of-control dog attacked and killed a heavily pregnant Highland cow on Saturday 9 January.

The four-year-old heifer, named Lexi, was due to give birth to her first calf on 28 January.

Farms across the country have recently experienced similar attacks. On Christmas Eve, an out-of-control dog killed 30 sheep on a farm in Cheshire.

And in a separate incident last month, a loose dog massacred 46 sheep in Suffolk.

According to figures released by NFU Mutual, livestock worrying cost farmers across the UK £1.2 million in 2019.

"Dog walkers are urged to follow police advice to keep their pets and livestock safe," a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

"When walking dogs in fields containing sheep it is vital that you keep dogs on leads at all times.

"Loose dogs, regardless of how well behaved they would normally be, can get into the thrill of the chase and become uncontrollable very quickly."

Anyone who has information about this incident are being asked to ring North Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote reference number 12210011661.