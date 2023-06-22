Two-year-old girl dies after incident on Devon farm

A two-year-old girl has died after an incident on a farm in Devon, police have confirmed.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to a farm in the Lifton area at around 7pm on Friday 16 June.

Emergency services attended, but the child was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has been notified and an investigation has been launched.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: "The death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries remain ongoing on behalf of HM Coroner."

In May, tragedy hit a Devon farm after a child, also two, was killed in an incident involving a tractor.

Three other deaths have been recorded on farms across the country in recent weeks.