UK elevates bird flu risk levels — wild birds fuel poultry threat

The government has raised the UK's avian influenza risk levels, citing widespread infection in wild birds and increased exposure risk for poultry.

In its latest assessment issued today (15 August), Defra warned that while the disease is spreading widely in wild bird populations, the risk to poultry varies depending on farm biosecurity standards.

According to government scientists, the risk level of highly pathogenic avian influenza in wild birds is now classed as high.

The risk to poultry is now medium — occurring regularly — on premises where biosecurity is suboptimal or poor.

For flocks where stringent biosecurity is consistently maintained, the risk level is classed as low — rare but possible.

Officials are urging all poultry keepers, from commercial farms to backyard flocks, to tighten biosecurity measures to prevent contact between domestic birds and wild species.

Public health authorities maintain that the risk to humans remains low at this time.

Defra said in a statement: "Following a change in the pattern of wild bird findings and an increase in cases in poultry and captive birds, the risk of highly pathogenic avian influenza in poultry with sub-optimal biosecurity has been increased to medium (event occurs regularly)."

It comes amid a notable surge in bird flu cases across the UK this summer, with several outbreaks reported in commercial and wild bird populations.

In the past month alone, the virus was confirmed in commercial poultry flocks in Devon, Norfolk, Somerset and County Durham.

The rise in cases triggered RSPCA Assured to announce it is ramping up efforts to support poultry farmers with flexible assessments, biosecurity measures and welfare guidance following the uptick in cases.

Meanwhile, NFU Mutual recently warned that its books will close at the beginning of next month for farmers to secure rare avian influenza insurance.