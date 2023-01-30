UK exporters look to US to grow red meat exports

Red meat exporters from the UK will visit the United States to help grow pork, beef and lamb exports – which were worth almost £35 million last year.

Six UK exporters will attend the Annual Meat Conference in Texas in March to showcase the high quality and sustainability of British red meat products.

The exhibition, which takes place in Dallas from March 6-8, will provide UK exporters with the opportunity to network with more than 1,500 US meat professionals.

Levy boards AHDB and Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) will share a stand at the event, and will join more than 100 exhibitors in the meat hall.

The United States is a key target market for the export team, with demand for British meat increasing over the past year.

According to the latest data for HMRC, between January and November, pork exports increased 11% from 6,645 tonnes to 7,409 tonnes – worth £26m.

Beef exports were worth £7.9 million with 1,189 tonnes shipped in the first 11 months of 2022.

However, shipments were down on the previous year, due to the beef import quota filling quickly as other exporting nations also targeted the market.

And in October, the first shipment of lamb from the UK arrived in the US after more than two decades.

The first consignment was served at a gathering of US industry leaders at the Meat Importers Council of America (MICA) annual conference.

The Texas event forms part of a week-long mission, organised by AHDB, which will also include visits to local retailers in Dallas and a beef ranch and a sheep farm.

The aim is to gain a better understanding of the market and explore what opportunities exist for exporters.

AHDB senior export manager for the Americas, Susana Morris, said the event was a hugely important mission.

"The US presents a lot of opportunities for our red meat exports with the market now open to all three meats," she added.

“The conference will provide us and our exporters with an opportunity to learn and ask questions about the meat, food service and retail sectors in the US.

"The visit will provide exporters with valuable information about the wider American meat sector, as well as industry trends, which cuts are in demand and how meat prices are affecting consumer buying behaviours."