UK farming unions send letter of solidarity to Ukrainian farmers

The UK's farming unions have sent a letter of solidarity to Ukrainian farmers as they are facing 'atrocious and unprecedented challenges' as a result of Russia's invasion.

The letter, written by the NFU, NFU Scotland, Ulster Farmers' Union and NFU Cymru, has been sent to the Ukrainian National Agrarian Forum.

Co-ordinated by the British Agricultural Bureau, based in Brussels, the letter, available to see online [pdf], was signed by the presidents of the four farming unions.

Several key agri-exports from Ukraine face significant disruption following new military action in the country, which has caused wheat prices to rise to an all-time high since 2008.

The region is one of the world’s largest producers of the crop, along with numerous vegetable oils.

The union presidents wrote: "We write today on behalf of farmers across the United Kingdom. We are watching with shock and horror at the unfolding events in your nation.

"We are appalled at the dreadful situation that the people of Ukraine are facing following the Russian invasion.

"We wish to express our support to everyone in Ukraine and all Ukrainian farming families caught up in these horrifying events and to offer any assistance that may be possible for us to give you.

"We stand in solidarity with you at this horrifying moment in your history."

The UK farm leaders offered support to farmers in Ukraine, who are facing 'atrocious and unprecedented challenges' as a result of the invasion.

"Spring for all farmers should be a time to celebrate new life in our livestock and new growth in our crops," the letter added.

"Please be assured farmers in the United Kingdom hold you in our thoughts, we are watching and want to hear from you."

The letter comes as farming businesses across the country establish donation sites on-farm to help with efforts in Ukraine.

North Wales-based Rhug Estate, located near Corwen, has set up its conference room to act a place where people can donate supplies.

Blankets, coats for women and children, warm clothes including hats, gloves, scarfs and socks can be dropped off at the conference centre.

Elsewhere, Mossgiel Organic Farm, in Ayrshire, has already packed lorry loads of essential items such as clothes, blankets, duvets and sleeping bags.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to collect donations for the Ukrainian people, which has so far raised over £1.5 million as of 3 March.