UK hit by another case of swine dysentery

Another case of the severe and infectious disease has been confirmed

The UK has been hit by another case of swine dysentery as the concerning spread of the disease continues.

The outbreak, which suspected to have been present for 10 days, was identified by clinical signs and subsequently confirmed by laboratory tests.

Strict biosecurity and biocontainment measures are currently in place at the finisher unit in East Yorkshire.

The unit is currently responding well to treatment and full cleaning and disinfection will take place after it has been depopulated.







The origin of the outbreak is under investigation.

Swine dysentery is a severe, infectious disease characterised by diarrhoea and is marked by weight loss which severely limits productivity.

A case of the disease was confirmed earlier this month in North Yorkshire.

An AHDB spokesperson said: “It is important that a heightened level of biosecurity and monitoring for clinical signs are observed over the next few weeks, especially within the East Yorkshire region.”

The National Pig Association (NPA), along with the AHDB and other organisations, recently launched the #MuckFreeTruck campaign partly in response to evidence that some of the recent disease cases have been spread via transport.

Producers are urged to familiarise themselves with AHDB's Standard Operating Procedures for lorry washing and cleansing and disinfecting, as well as general biosecurity procedures, listed here

Producers who haven't yet done are also being urged to sign up to the Significant Diseases Charter, which provides notification of outbreaks.