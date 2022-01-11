UK pig sector concern as ASF discovered in Italy

The UK pig sector has raised fresh concerns after Italian authorities confirmed a new case of African swine fever (ASF) in a wild boar.

In a major new development in the spread of the deadly pig virus in Europe, ASF was recorded in a dead boar in the Piedmont region, about 120km south west of Milan.

The Piedmont regional government has asked city mayors to stop hunting following the discovery, while the government is also raising its surveillance of wild boars.

"As in the case of the pandemic, the African swine fever emergency must also be addressed by appealing to everyone's collaboration," said the region's health deputy, Luigi Icardi.

"Piedmont health system is working alongside operators in the sector to prevent the circulation of the virus and protect swine farms."

International animal health body, OIE, has confirmed the positive test, which followed the discovery of a dead wild boar.

The UK's National Pig Association (NPA) said the case represented "another huge geographical leap for the virus".

It follows other recent ASF discoveries in Germany and Poland, as well as a number of eastern European countries.

Asian countries – including major pig producing countries such as China and Vietnam – have been hit particularly hard by it, and cases have also been reported in Sub Saharan Africa.

While the regionalisation approach will apply to EU trade, Italy is now likely to face the suspension of pork to a number of key third country markets.

"The German and wider EU sector is still feeling the impact of the ongoing ban by China," the NPA explained.

"It will be interesting to see whether Italy looks to mirror the deal France has just secured with China, which ensures a regionalised approach to exports in the event of an ASF outbreak in France."

The UK government recently launched an ASF awareness campaign, warning travellers at UK ports and airports of the dangers of bringing in the virus.

African swine fever can only be transmitted to pigs and wild boars, and does not affect humans.