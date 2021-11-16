UK pig sector concern as Germany sees new ASF outbreak

German authorities have confirmed a new outbreak of African swine fever in domestic pigs, dealing a serious blow to the country's sector as the virus makes it way westward.

The virus has been found in a fattening pig unit for the first time in the state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Germany's Federal Ministry of Agriculture (BMEL) confirmed.

All previous cases had been confined to two states near the Polish border – Brandenburg and Saxony, with the vast majority of cases, now more than 2,000, in wild boar.

The source of the outbreak is not yet known. Control measures have been put in place by the local authorities, including the removal of all animals on the farm.

Germany confirmed in July its first ever outbreak of African swine fever in domestic pigs, when three cases were found in smallholdings in Brandenburg.

Responding to the latest outbreak, the UK's National Pig Association (NPA) said it represented a "big and worrying leap westwards for the virus".

The industry body added that the outbreak was also a "major setback" to Germany's efforts to regain disease-free status.

African swine fever has spread widely across Asia – including China and Vietnam – and parts of Central and Eastern Europe. It has also been reported in Sub Saharan Africa.

The disease has resulted in the loss of hundreds of thousands of pigs and wild boar in Europe, and millions in Asia.

The UK’s four Chief Veterinary Officers said the risk of ASF arriving in the UK was 'ever present' and would have a 'devastating impact' on the pig sector.

"We regularly test our contingency plans to ensure that we are ready to respond to potential future disease outbreaks," they said.

"Everyone can do their bit to help stop animal diseases spreading to this country through simple actions such as not bringing any pork products back to the UK and disposing of leftovers and food waste in secure bins that wildlife cannot access."

The government launched an awareness campaign last year which warned travellers at UK ports and airports of the dangers of bringing in African swine fever.

African swine fever can only be transmitted to pigs and wild boars, and does not affect humans.