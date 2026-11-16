UK sheep breeders hit by backdated US genetics ban over virus fears

The sector is demanding answers over US restrictions that could leave UK sheep genetics exporters facing heavy costs

UK sheep breeders face disrupted exports after the US blocked breeding material collected since June, months before Shamonda virus was first detected in Great Britain.

The National Sheep Association (NSA) is demanding urgent answers from Defra, warning that retrospective restrictions could leave exporters facing substantial costs and shipments stranded.

Some breeders have consignments due to leave within weeks, despite collecting and storing their material under the rules in place at the time.

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) introduced the restrictions on 13 November, making affected breeding material collected on or after 5 June 2026 ineligible for import.

The measures apply to the UK, European Union and European Free Trade Association countries following the spread of Shamonda virus across Europe.

They cover sheep and goat semen, embryos, oocytes and cloning tissue, with separate USDA restrictions also applying to cattle breeding material.

The Shamonda-related measures concern genetic material used for breeding, rather than live sheep or sheep meat.

For exporters, the retrospective cut-off means material collected, tested and stored during the summer and autumn can no longer enter the American market.

NSA Chief Executive Phil Stocker warned that breeders who had followed existing requirements could now face unexpected financial consequences.

He said: "Breeders and exporters collected this material in good faith, following every requirement in place at the time. Some have shipments due in the next few weeks."

Mr Stocker added: "A retrospective decision leaves them carrying the cost of donor animals, collections and storage, with no clear route to market."

The association is particularly concerned that the US cut-off predates the first confirmed Shamonda virus detections in Great Britain by several months.

The Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) identified the virus in cattle at two dairy farms in October, one in Powys, Wales, and another in Shropshire, England.

The findings were announced on 2 November, although the date of first detection does not necessarily establish when the virus initially entered Britain.

Shamonda virus is believed to spread primarily through biting midges and is closely related to Schmallenberg virus.

It has been detected in several livestock species, including cattle, sheep and goats, and has been associated with reproductive problems and congenital abnormalities.

The virus is not currently notifiable in Great Britain, and APHA has said there is no evidence that additional domestic disease-control measures are required.

Nevertheless, US authorities have introduced import restrictions as a precaution against the emerging livestock disease.

Mr Stocker acknowledged the importance of protecting American livestock but questioned why the same June cut-off was being applied to Britain.

He said: "NSA fully recognises the right of the US to protect its livestock from emerging disease. Good biosecurity matters to every sheep farmer in the UK too."

He added: "What NSA needs to understand is the rationale for a 5th June cut-off date for the UK, when the virus was not found in Great Britain until October."

The setback comes after UK sheep genetics exports to the US reopened in recent years following sustained negotiations between industry representatives and government officials.

The NSA fears the latest restrictions could undermine confidence in a market that breeders and exporters have worked to regain.

It is now calling on Defra to seek an explanation from the USDA and press for a UK-specific cut-off date reflecting the country's disease surveillance evidence.

The association also wants officials to investigate whether testing donor animals could provide an alternative route for certifying breeding material for export.

Further discussions are being sought over consignments already collected, certified or awaiting shipment, potentially allowing exporters to avoid additional losses.

The NSA is also pressing for a clear timetable and agreed conditions for lifting the restrictions and restoring trade.

Mr Stocker said: "Clarity is the first step. A clear pathway back to trade is the second. NSA is asking Defra to secure both as quickly as possible."

The association is urging affected sheep breeders and genetics exporters to report disrupted shipments, particularly those planned for the coming weeks.

It intends to use the information to establish the scale of the impact and strengthen its representations to Defra.