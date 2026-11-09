UK tractor registrations surge as market recovery gathers pace

The agricultural machinery market is showing signs of recovery after a difficult year for tractor registrations

UK tractor registrations jumped 16% in October, offering fresh signs of recovery after the agricultural machinery market suffered its worst year on record in 2025.

New figures from the Agricultural Engineers Association (AEA) show that 865 agricultural tractors were registered during the month, up from 746 in October last year.

The total was also 4% above the five-year average for October, marking the first time since April that registrations had exceeded the seasonal benchmark.

The latest increase means 9,182 tractors have now been registered across the UK during the first ten months of 2026, already surpassing the 8,791 recorded throughout the whole of 2025.

Registrations are also running 17% ahead of the same period last year, providing further evidence that the machinery sector is beginning to recover from its prolonged downturn.

However, the AEA has warned that the improvement remains modest compared with historical levels.

An association spokesperson said that "at least it marks the start of a recovery", while cautioning that the market was still likely to finish towards the lower end of recent annual totals.

The improvement follows an exceptionally difficult 2025, when UK tractor registrations fell to their lowest level since the AEA began keeping records in the 1960s.

Just 8,791 machines were registered last year, representing a 14% decline compared with 2024 and marking a second consecutive year of falling registrations.

The downturn was linked to weak confidence across the farming industry, with uncertainty over agricultural and tax policies discouraging investment in new equipment.

Rising production costs, challenging weather and low commodity prices, particularly for arable crops, also placed pressure on farm finances.

Many producers consequently faced difficult decisions over machinery spending, with rising demand for second-hand equipment highlighting the financial pressures facing farming businesses.

Registrations began recovering earlier this year, with March recording 2,134 tractors, a rise of nearly 46% compared with the same month in 2025.

However, progress has been uneven, with August registrations falling slightly year-on-year before returning to growth in September.

September saw 1,033 machines registered, an increase of almost 11%, although the figure remained below the five-year average.

The latest October figures therefore mark a further improvement, suggesting that the market is gradually moving away from last year's historic lows.

Earlier AEA analysis also revealed differences in demand across tractor horsepower categories, with larger machines particularly affected during the 2025 downturn.

Registrations of machines in the 241–320 horsepower range recorded particularly strong growth during the first nine months of 2026.

By contrast, the smallest tractors in the 51–100 horsepower category and the largest machines exceeding 320 horsepower experienced declines.

The association suggested that some buyers may be moving towards slightly lower-powered tractors as they reassess machinery requirements and operating costs.

Despite the improving figures, questions remain over whether the recovery reflects renewed farmer confidence or a more limited rebound following exceptionally weak registrations in 2025.

Tractor registrations are widely used as an indicator of agricultural machinery market activity, although they do not directly measure equipment orders or explain purchasing decisions.

With two months of 2026 remaining, the latest figures point towards a stronger year for the sector, even as machinery investment remains subdued compared with longer-term trends.