Ulster Farmers' Union suspends meetings due to coronavirus

UFU president Ivor Ferguson said the safety of members and staff is the 'number one priority'

The Ulster Farmers’ Union will suspend internal meetings due to the coronavirus outbreak with immediate effect.

The health and safety of members and staff has been the 'primary incentive' behind the announcement, the union said.

It comes just days after NFU Scotland announced that it would also suspend meetings and gatherings due to the spread of the virus.

And earlier this month, the NFU announced that its mass rally on Brexit trade standards in London will be cancelled and rescheduled.







Commenting on the UFU's suspension of meetings, president Ivor Ferguson said: "We are disappointed to have reached this outcome but the safety of our members and staff is our number one priority.

"We feel that to hold meetings, inviting members to gather in enclosed areas would be irresponsible given the current situation of the pandemic and the advice from the NHS.

"We are enduring the biggest health challenge of our generation."

The UFU added that it will continue to monitor COVID-19 in the UK and will review the situation in the coming weeks.

“At the present time it is not possible to say when we will be able to get back on track and reschedule meetings," Mr Ferguson said.

"Like many, we are taking it one day at a time and will monitor the situation closely. We will keep members up to date with the situation and will release more information in due course.”