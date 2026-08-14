Union demands resignations as confidence in DAERA collapses

The Ulster Farmers’ Union has called for the immediate resignations of Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir, Permanent Secretary Katrina Godfrey and Chief Veterinary Officer Brian Dooher as its row with DAERA over the Co Tyrone cattle operation escalates.

The union has extended its existing vote of no confidence in the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) to all three figures following an emergency meeting of its executive.

The dispute stems from a DAERA enforcement operation near Fivemiletown on 29 and 30 June, during which 51 cattle were destroyed.

DAERA said the action was taken “to execute a Court Deprivation Order on a herd belonging to a disqualified keeper, in respect of animal welfare offences”.

Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Andrew Muir said other options had been considered before the operation went ahead.

He said that “after careful consideration of all available options, the department was unfortunately left with no reasonable alternative to comply with the court order, other than to euthanise the animals”.

According to Muir, 50 cattle were euthanised on 29 June, with a further animal euthanised the following morning.

DAERA said the operation had been planned in advance, taking account of animal welfare, staff safety and the views of operational teams. The department also engaged with the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

The operation prompted significant criticism from sections of the farming community and led to demands for an independent examination of what happened.

An external review has since been established, but the UFU says it has serious concerns over its terms of reference and the decision to appoint a single reviewer.

Dr Martin Blake, former Chief Veterinary Officer for Ireland, was appointed to carry out the review. The UFU has previously said it does not question his integrity or ability, but believes a case of this scale and complexity requires a broader range of expertise.

The union has called for a panel incorporating legal and animal welfare expertise, practical farming experience and other independent voices.

UFU President John McLenaghan said: “This is not a decision the UFU has taken lightly. However, confidence has been severely damaged and the most recent event is just one of many instances where farmers feel that the department has lost touch with farmers.”

He said the current structure of the review had failed to give the union the assurance it was seeking.

“Serious concerns have been raised regarding the independence of the review, its Terms of Reference and lack of specialist panel appointed,” McLenaghan said.

“In the view of our union, the process as it currently stands does not provide the level of independence and confidence that farmers deserve.”

The UFU argues that scrutiny must go beyond appointing somebody from outside the department and should also consider how the review is structured, what it can investigate and the range of expertise involved.

McLenaghan said: “Independence cannot just be simply stated, it must be evident in how a review is established, who conducts it, what they are empowered to investigate and whether they are able to follow the evidence wherever it leads.”

The union said those concerns, together with wider dissatisfaction over the department’s relationship with farmers, had led to the decision to extend its vote of no confidence.

McLenaghan said: “The UFU’s position is clear. We no longer have confidence that the department can deliver.”

The UFU said it would continue pressing for an independent, transparent and public review of the Fivemiletown operation, alongside its call for the immediate resignations of Muir, Godfrey and Dooher.