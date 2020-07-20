Uptick in public support for British farmers amid Covid-19

The majority of the public cited the importance of farming throughout lockdown as a reason for their increased positive view

Public support for British farmers has reached a record high as a result of food producers' efforts in feeding the nation during the Covid-19 crisis.

Three-quarters (75%) of the public now voice a positive view of British farming - the highest figure since OnePoll started carrying out the annual survey in 2012.

The Farmer Favourability Survey marks a 6% point increase in public favourability since June 2019, which comes on top of a further 5% point increase between June 2018-2019.

There are also fewer people claiming to have no opinion on farming, dropping from 25% to 21% over the past year. When the survey started in 2012, this figure was at 33%.







The majority of respondents cited the importance of British farming’s work throughout lockdown as a reason for their increased positive view.

NFU president Minette Batters said farmers have had a 'challenging year' as a result of the Covid-19 crisis and the potential for a no-deal Brexit.

"It’s fantastic to see that the British public has recognised the efforts of producers across the country in keeping us fed," Mrs Batters said.

"I, along with my fellow farmers, remain extremely thankful for this huge show of public support and the increasing value they place on quality British food."

She added: "These figures demonstrate growing public thinking; understanding and supporting our food supply chain has never been more important."

Other findings from the survey include that the vast majority (86%) agreed that British farms should grow as much food as they can to provide national food security.

Most of the public (88%) feel it is important that Britain has a productive farming industry – the highest figure for 3 years.

Meanwhile, 89% of those who responded say farming is fairly or very important to the UK economy – a 4% point increase since 2019

It comes as over one million people have signed a petition urging the government to ensure future trade deals do not lead to an increase in food imports that would be illegal to produce in the UK.

Alongside this, nearly 80,000 people wrote to their MP asking them to support the introduction of a Trade and Agriculture Commission to oversee future trade deals.