Vets call for no-deal to be taken off negotiating table

A loss in overseas trade and an available workforce are major concerns for the veterinary industry

The British Veterinary Association is calling for a no-deal Brexit to be taken off the negotiating table as it would have 'very serious consequences' for animal health.

The veterinary industry fears that an abrupt exit from the EU could lead to a substantial decline in trade and an available workforce.

The new position was agreed at the BVA Council last week (19 September) following analysis of the potential impact on animal health and welfare.

The body makes clear that it has not taken a position on leave or remain.







BVA President Daniella Dos Santos said: “Our analysis of a no-deal Brexit found that there could be very serious consequences for animal health and welfare, trade, and our veterinary workforce.

“Although a lot of work has been done by Defra and a range of regulatory bodies to prepare, we are not convinced that enough has been done to mitigate the potential negative impacts.”

Vets say there won't be the necessary workforce for an increase in export certifications and that the loss of markets for trade could lead to overstocking and significant welfare problems or a cull of healthy animals.

The BVA also adds that UK border problems may hold up the supply of veterinary medicines.

Ms Santos added: “We have also raised concerns that new trade deals could compromise the UK’s high animal health and welfare standards, and that the government has still not enshrined animal sentience into UK law.

“A no-deal Brexit would leave the UK with no time to transition and adjust with worrying outcomes for our colleagues, our clients, and the animals under our care.

“This is not a political position on leave or remain, but a pragmatic approach based on the available evidence. We urge the government to take the prospect of no-deal off the table,” she said.