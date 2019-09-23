Video: Jeremy Clarkson 'plants seagulls' on his farm

Jeremy Clarkson's new farming TV series is due to air next year (Photo: Brian J Ritchie/Hotsauce/Shutterstock)

Jeremy Clarkson has posted new footage on social media showing how he has 'planted seagulls' on his 1,000 acre farm.

The former Top Gear presenter uploaded a photo on Instagram showing dozens of seagulls on his Oxfordshire farm.

Fans are currently awaiting his hotly anticipated farming TV series due to be aired next year.

I Bought A Farm was announced back in May and started filming earlier this month.







The show will invite viewers to take a look at his life on the Chipping Norton farm.

"I’ve decided to plant seagulls this year #newtofarming," he said on a new post uploaded on Sunday (22 September).

Clarkson then uploaded a video showing his tractor nearing the seagulls, with the caption: "Shit. My crops are escaping #newtofarming"

In August, he was seen attending a sheep auction to buy 'cows' in footage released by the North of England Mule Sheep Association.

Clarkson has frequently expressed his passion for farming. In an interview earlier this year, he said that switching from super cars to the steady pace of a tractor 'fills him with joy'.

In June, he uploaded a teaser which shows an image of an allotment with the caption 'fully rural now'.

The 59-year-old said the programme aims to show 'actual farming, warts and all'.

“This is not Kate Humble - much as I like Kate Humble - with 20 acres, bottle-feeding a lamb.

“Or a TV presenter who grows veg in his back garden. This is actual farming. Life, death and form filling,” he said.