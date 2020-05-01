Virtual farming show to start this weekend

A social media competition by the event asked under-16's to design its logo (Photo: Greatest Online Agricultural Show/Twitter)

An online agricultural event will commence tomorrow to fill a hole left by the cancellation of dozens of farming shows due to the coronavirus.

Prominent mainstream events such as the Great Yorkshire Show, Royal Welsh and the Royal Highland Show have all been called off due to Covid-19.

In a bid to offer something to British people locked-down, 'The Greatest Online Agricultural Show' will commence on Saturday (2 May).

The free event aims to offer an online show with classes, entertainment, prizes and even a 'virtual beer tent'.







Around 800 livestock entries across 200 classes have been announced, and approximately 200 trade stands have signed up so far.

Current stats:

800 livestock entries across 200 classes.

200 trade stands signed up so far.

£9,250 raised so far for our 5 charities.

All this in just over 5 weeks.

Surely we can breach £10k before the show starts?https://t.co/Fs6fn7IQcF — The Greatest Online Agricultural Show! (@OnlineAgShow) April 30, 2020

The online show will also feature educational zones for young farmers and students.

Speaking on Twitter, the Greatest Online Agricultural Show said: "The objective is to have a bit of fun while the country remains on lockdown and while do many shows are cancelled.

"We can showcase our industry and provide a bit of cash to worthy causes."

The event's organiser, David Hill, has even raised over £9,500 for five rural and farming charities.

These include the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI), Farming Community Network, You Are Not Alone (YANA), the DPJ Foundation, and Royal Scottish Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RSABI).