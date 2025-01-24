Waitrose and Ocado latest to back farmers against IHT plans

Waitrose and Ocado are the latest retailers to back Britain's farmers in their fight against the government's new inheritance tax proposals.

The fresh interventions follow Tesco, Lidl and the Co-op declaring earlier this week their support for the industry in its fight against the tax raid.

In a statement, Waitrose said: “Agriculture is the backbone of our food system and of rural Britain and we are hearing from our farmers that inheritance tax is limiting their ability to plan ahead.

"It is important that the government considers the impact of these changes and listens to farmers' concerns”.

The retailer added that they supported a pause in the implementation of the inheritance tax changes.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Ocado said: “We join the NFU’s call for a consultation on inheritance tax - the proposed increase will impact farmers’ ability to continue developing a resilient British food system."

Earlier this month, Morrisons told farmers 'we're with you' in their fight against the Labour government's action.

Asda also offered their public backing for farmers recently by supporting a demand for a pause in the implementation of the budget measures.

Mo Metcalf-Fisher, director of external affairs at the Countryside Alliance, welcomed the new interventions by Waitrose and Ocado.

He said: “Rachel Reeves and the treasury appear more and more isolated in their defence of the family farm tax, as the backlash to the policy intensifies.

"We warned the Treasury that the total lack of consultation with the rural sector has created serious ill will in the countryside and would only lead to a long-running battle.

"It is imperative the government consults with the relevant stakeholders and urgently rethinks this policy."

Next month, MPs are set for a major debate over the impact of the tax, after a petition on parliament.uk's website reached over 100,000 signatures.

The House of Commons petitions committee has agreed that a debate on the subject will take place on 10 February at 4:30pm.