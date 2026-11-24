Targeted badger testing, vaccination and removal could form part of Wales' revised TB strategy

Wales is changing its approach to eradicating bovine TB, with greater emphasis on wildlife interventions amid warnings that its 2041 eradication target is at risk.

The Welsh government has acknowledged that Wales is unlikely to achieve officially TB-free status by 2041 on its current trajectory, despite nearly 96% of cattle herds holding TB-free status.

The announcement follows a decade in which more than 92,000 cattle were slaughtered and 22.3 million cattle tests conducted, according to the Farmers' Union of Wales (FUW).

Both the FUW and NFU Cymru have welcomed the change in direction but warned that commitments must translate into meaningful action without delay.

Cabinet Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability Llyr Gruffydd announced the revised approach on 24 November, placing cattle, people and wildlife at the centre of the eradication programme.

While the Welsh government has ruled out a mass, non-selective badger cull, it has committed to developing targeted wildlife interventions where supported by scientific evidence.

These could include testing, vaccination and the removal or release of animals, depending on local disease circumstances.

Further badger population surveys and fieldwork will also be undertaken, alongside research into the role of deer in spreading the disease.

The announcement follows recommendations from the Bovine TB Eradication Programme Board and a wildlife evidence paper from the Technical Advisory Group.

Mr Gruffydd acknowledged the considerable strain that TB breakdowns place on farming families, often leaving businesses facing lengthy restrictions and uncertainty.

“The status quo is not an option,” he said.

The FUW, which has long called for an overhaul of Welsh TB policy, described the shift towards a broader eradication strategy as overdue.

FUW president Ian Rickman said: “The announcement today demonstrates the need for such a crucial policy to be driven by evidence and backed by science; not by political agenda.”

He also welcomed the commitment that “targeted and proportionate action will now be taken on TB in wildlife where evidence supports this approach”.

NFU Cymru president Abi Reader said the announcement represented an important step forward but stressed that farming families needed urgent reassurance that meaningful action would follow.

“For the hundreds of farming families who deal with the impacts of this dreadful disease on a daily basis and the thousands more who are fearful of their next TB test, a truly holistic approach to TB eradication cannot come soon enough.”

Under the government's proposals, farmers experiencing persistent TB breakdowns would work with their vets to develop more tailored approaches to disease management.

NFU Cymru welcomed plans to review the approach taken with herds operating under enhanced management, many of which have faced movement restrictions for at least 18 months.

The union warned, however, that more sensitive diagnostic testing could result in additional cattle testing positive and more farm businesses facing restrictions.

It is calling for biosecure routes to market to be expanded, allowing affected farmers to sell cattle profitably while limiting disease transmission.

Ms Reader also welcomed plans to review the Cymorth TB programme and develop a wider advisory service, improving access to testing data for farmers and private vets.

However, she stressed that changes to cattle measures must go hand in hand with accelerated efforts to tackle infection in wildlife.

“The Cabinet Minister is right when he says there is no single solution to TB and that is why we must tackle this disease in all its vectors.”

Despite concerns over the long-term eradication target, recent official statistics indicate improvements in several disease indicators.

Defra figures show 10,090 cattle were slaughtered for TB control in Wales in the 12 months to June 2026, down 23% on the previous year.

New herd incidents also fell by 23% to 477, while the number of herds under restrictions stood at 465 at the end of June, down 25% year on year.

Significant regional differences remain, with 8.6% of herds in the High TB Area West affected by restrictions, compared with 0.5% in the Low TB Area.

While these figures point to recent progress, the Welsh government has acknowledged that the current pace of improvement is unlikely to be sufficient to meet its 2041 target, established in 2017.

The announcement marks a significant development in Wales' wildlife policy, which has included badger vaccination since 2012.

Previous targeted badger trapping, testing and removal programmes on farms experiencing persistent TB breakdowns were earmarked for phasing out in 2021.

Meanwhile, the UK government adopted a new bovine TB eradication strategy for England earlier this month, targeting TB-free status by 2038.

England's existing badger culling programme has ended, with ministers placing greater emphasis on vaccination, cattle testing and wildlife surveillance.

Work to implement the Welsh Programme Board's recommendations is due to begin immediately, with progress set to be reviewed in autumn 2027.

Both Welsh farming unions are now pressing for the government's commitments to translate into tangible results for producers who have endured years of cattle losses, movement restrictions and financial uncertainty.