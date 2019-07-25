Water resources remain 'challenged' for some farmers

Water resources are still challenged particularly in the east and south east of England

Water resources in parts of the country remain 'challenged' as the UK is set to experience its hottest day of the year today.

Thursday could be the hottest day recorded in the UK, with the mercury likely to hit 39C (102.2F), the Met Office states.

The extreme temperatures have prompted warnings from the industry about water use restrictions.

It follows an agricultural expert highlighting earlier this week how the hotter summers are 'taking a toll on farmers'.







Experts have been monitoring the water resource situation closely this season following last year’s drought and a dry winter.

And while there has been some rainfall, water resources are still challenged particularly in the east and south east of England.

AHDB Resources Management Scientist, Nicola Dunn, said: “Earlier in the year we warned that irrigation may be interrupted later in the season.

“In affected areas, the Environment Agency will contact farmers and growers who irrigate crops to update them on any formal ‘Section 57’ (S57) restrictions.

“These are rarely used and this year will cover direct spray irrigation from surface watercourses only.

“Restrictions apply to certain catchments only, and should not come as a surprise to affected growers in East Anglia.”

Ms Dunn added: “If not already, we would encourage growers to liaise with the Environment Agency if contacted by them regarding S57 restrictions to ensure they understand the requirements and how they affect their business.”

In May, the Environment Agency rated water prospects in East Anglia, Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire 'poor'.

This means that farmers and growers are likely to face restrictions on abstraction for irrigation during the growing season due to low water levels.

Many other areas are assessed as having ‘moderate’ status meaning that controls may be placed on surface water abstraction if hot and dry conditions prevail.

What can farmers do now? Top tips for water savvy farming

• Ensure water is applied as efficiently as possible to make it last the season

• Re-assess your irrigation strategy based on crop value and contracts against likely water available

• Check pipes and equipment to ensure water is not leaked and lost

• Utilise available storage capacity and apply to the EA to fill reservoirs out of season in the event that some abstraction is possible

• Trade water with neighbours