Weekly drought meetings begin as farmers face mounting strain

England’s drought response has been stepped up, with the National Drought Group moving to weekly meetings as dry conditions continue to put pressure on farmers and water supplies.

The group met on Thursday afternoon, 20 August, following a COBR meeting chaired by Prime Minister Andy Burnham, as officials warned that recent rainfall will not significantly improve depleted water resources.

Farmers are already reporting their earliest harvest in 20 years, with yields affected by heat stress and dry conditions.

Livestock are also suffering heat stress, while poor grass growth has reduced forage availability.

East Anglia remains under particular pressure, with 288 irrigation restrictions in place because of low river levels.

The government has announced a £65 million support package for farmers, including £15 million to support around 100 new reservoirs.

Despite rainfall and cooler temperatures this week, officials said the weather will not make a significant difference to overall water resources.

Following the meeting, Rural Communities Minister Jenny Riddell-Carpenter said: "These have been some of the driest conditions in decades, and l have seen the impact it is having on communities, and I know the real pressure on farmers and the environment."

She warned that worsening drought conditions are now being accompanied by the risk of flash flooding.

"Drought conditions are worsening and yet we now face the risk of flash flooding," she said.

Heavy rainfall can run off hard, compacted ground rather than soaking into the soil, meaning flooding can occur while wider drought conditions persist.

Environment Agency chief executive Philip Duffy, who chaired the National Drought Group, said: "This current rainfall isn’t enough to change the overall drought picture, and it is possible to have simultaneous drought and flood as heavy rain falls on compacted soils."

He said the agency was monitoring flood risks while continuing to work with agriculture, industry and government on the drought response.

Almost three-quarters of England, 71.3%, remains in drought, with southern England and the Midlands affected while much of the north remains in prolonged dry weather.

The Environment Agency said the driest July in 190 years, a dry start to August and five widespread heatwaves have driven down river and reservoir levels.

Reservoir storage has fallen to 62.6%, which is 16.3% below the level expected for this time of year.

Half of river flows are classed as notably or exceptionally low, while groundwater in the Cotswold limestone aquifer is exceptionally low for the season.

The Environment Agency has recorded 226 drought-related incidents, including algal blooms, low flows and fish deaths, and has carried out dozens of fish rescues.

It has also applied for a Drought Order to reduce the amount of water companies can abstract from the River Severn.

Nine water companies have restrictions in place affecting around 29 million customers.

Further rainfall is forecast, with the Met Office expecting a more unsettled pattern into early September, although it remains too early to assess the impact on longer-term drought conditions.

Dr Katie Facer-Childs, senior hydrologist at the UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology, warned that recovery could take several months.

"After this exceptionally hot and dry summer, it will take several months for river flows and reservoirs to get back to normal. A little rain will not end the drought," she said.

She added: "A dry winter could leave parts of the UK vulnerable to drought again next year."