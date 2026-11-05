Welsh farmers demand Brazilian beef ban over food standards fears

Brazilian beef imports face renewed scrutiny as farmers raise concerns over antibiotic use and livestock traceability

Brazilian beef barred from EU markets could be diverted into Britain, prompting Welsh farming leaders to demand urgent import restrictions over concerns about food standards and unfair competition.

NFU Cymru has written to all 32 Welsh MPs urging them to support a ban on Brazilian beef and other animal products until equivalent production standards can be demonstrated and enforced.

The move follows the European Union's decision to suspend imports of several Brazilian animal products from 3 September, after the country failed to provide sufficient assurances over antimicrobial use and livestock traceability.

Unlike the EU, Great Britain has not introduced matching restrictions, allowing Brazilian meat imports to continue while UK authorities carry out their own assessment.

NFU Cymru's Livestock and Less Favoured Area (LFA) Boards fear the difference in approach could expose Welsh farmers to greater competition from imported products whose production standards have been questioned.

Livestock chair Rob Lewis and LFA chair Kath Whitrow said: "It is deeply concerning that imported products could gain access to the UK market despite there being questions regarding the equivalence of standards, oversight arrangements or traceability systems."

The union has been raising concerns with MPs, the Wales Office and UK ministers since the EU restrictions were first announced in June.

At the centre of the dispute are European rules designed to tackle antimicrobial resistance by restricting the use of certain antibiotics in food-producing animals.

The requirements prohibit antimicrobials being used to promote growth or increase production, alongside certain medicines reserved for treating infections in humans.

Brazil was removed from the EU's list of approved countries for several animal products because it had not provided sufficient guarantees that the necessary controls and traceability systems were in place.

The restrictions do not establish that all Brazilian meat is unsafe, but reflect concerns about whether compliance with EU production requirements can be adequately demonstrated.

NFU Cymru argues that allowing imports without equivalent assurances could undermine progress made by British farmers in reducing agricultural antibiotic use.

The union highlighted industry-led initiatives, including the Arwain Responsible Antimicrobial Use project, which have contributed to a 60% reduction in general on-farm antibiotic sales since 2014.

It also pointed to an 83% reduction in the use of antibiotics considered important to human health.

However, the UK government has previously said it does not expect significant volumes of Brazilian meat to be redirected into Britain following the EU restrictions.

In a parliamentary response on 11 September, Defra said Brazilian imports accounted for just 1.4% of UK beef supply in 2025, adding that exporters had several established alternative markets.

The department reiterated its position on 2 November, saying current evidence did not suggest a significant increase in imports into Great Britain was likely.

Defra has also confirmed that it has received guarantees from Brazil that beef exported to Britain does not come from cattle treated with certain antimicrobial products.

An in-country audit of Brazil's controls is being carried out, with the government keeping potential trade restrictions under review.

Despite these assurances, NFU Cymru remains concerned that Brazilian meat previously destined for the EU could enter the British market instead.

Brazil exported more than 92,000 tonnes of beef and related products to the EU in 2025, according to figures cited by UK farming unions.

However, that figure represents historical exports to the European market, rather than a confirmed volume of meat being redirected to Britain.

Mr Lewis and Ms Whitrow warned that delays in official trade statistics could make it difficult to identify changes in import volumes before their impact becomes apparent.

"Furthermore, due to a lag in government data we cannot be sure of how much Brazilian beef exports originally intended for the EU prior to the ban has now made its way into the UK market," they said.

The union fears that any substantial increase in imports could place additional pressure on Welsh livestock producers, particularly if products are sourced under different regulatory arrangements.

NFU Cymru wants the UK government to introduce restrictions until Brazil can demonstrate that equivalent production standards are being met and effectively enforced.

For now, Brazilian meat imports remain permitted into Great Britain under existing requirements, while Defra continues assessing production controls and monitoring potential changes in trade flows.

The dispute leaves Welsh farming representatives pressing for stronger safeguards as the government considers whether further import restrictions are necessary.