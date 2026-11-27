More Welsh farm businesses will also qualify for a £1,000 stability payment next year

Welsh farmers will receive an extra £5 million in support from mid-December as ministers relax farming scheme rules and move to cut red tape.

The funding will top up balance payments under the Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS) and Basic Payment Scheme (BPS), following a difficult year for the agricultural sector.

More farmers will also qualify for a £1,000 stability payment in 2027, with eligibility extended to farm businesses in the SFS Universal Layer with up to 100 hectares of eligible land, including common land.

The payment will cover eligible existing participants and new entrants.

Universal Baseline Payment rates will remain unchanged, while farmers staying in the BPS will receive 40% of their 2025 entitlement value.

The Welsh Government will maintain its £340 million farming support budget in 2027, as part of its three-year funding commitment announced in July.

Of this, £238 million will support the SFS Universal Layer and BPS, with £102 million allocated to the Optional and Collaborative Layers.

The measures were announced by Rural Resilience and Sustainability Minister Llyr Gruffydd on Friday (27 November), ahead of next week’s Royal Welsh Winter Fair.

The cash boost follows an earlier decision to increase advance payment rates from 70% to 80% to ease cash flow pressures.

Mr Gruffydd said: “This comes in recognition that conditions for the sector have been difficult over the past 12 months.”

The Country Land and Business Association (CLA) Cymru welcomed the announcement, saying the funding commitment would give farmers greater confidence to plan ahead.

Fraser McAuley, senior policy adviser at CLA Cymru, said: “Excessive paperwork takes farmers away from the practical work of farming and adds unnecessary costs to businesses already under pressure.”

He welcomed the extended stability payment, additional habitat options and simpler record-keeping.

“The £5 million top up included with balance payments is a useful recognition of the difficult conditions the sector has faced,” he added.

Farmers needing additional habitat to meet the scheme’s 10% requirement will have two new temporary options: unsprayed spring cereals undersown with mixed ley, and red clover alongside a wildlife crop area.

Hedgerow management rules will also be eased, allowing farmers who entered the scheme and cut all relevant hedges this year to cut half of them again in 2027.

Further changes follow John Davies’s ongoing review of the bureaucratic burden facing family farms.

Activity diaries will become optional for most habitat work, while more information will be automatically populated on the SFS dashboard.

Ministers will also pause the collection of soil test results in 2027 while a simpler reporting process is developed.

Previously announced measures include integrating animal health requirements with participating farm assurance schemes and widening the range of eligible health and safety training.

Additional support will also focus on reducing the slaughter age of beef cattle and increasing cattle sire registration.

However, CLA Cymru urged ministers to maintain momentum on developing the Collaborative Layer, highlighting farmers’ willingness to undertake more environmental work at catchment level.

Mr McAuley said the organisation would continue working with the Welsh Government to ensure as many active farm businesses as possible could participate and benefit.