Wettest winter on record fails to dent 'very good' crop prospects

UK winter crops are in “very good” condition despite one of the wettest winters on record, new AHDB figures show.

AHDB’s first Arable Crop Report of 2026 paints a largely positive picture, despite some areas recording their wettest January and February on record.

Conditions improved in late March, allowing spring drilling to begin, although some isolated fields remain waterlogged.

AHDB senior analyst Anthony Speight said: “Considering the weather at the end of 2025 and start of 2026, the overall picture is very encouraging.”

However, he added that challenges remain in some regions.

“It’s important not to underestimate the challenges experienced in some areas, such as Yorkshire and the North East, where spring drilling is delayed.”

Field conditions continue to vary widely. Tracked machinery has proved more effective on saturated ground, while wheeled equipment has struggled.

Growers have largely completed first nitrogen applications and are moving on to second doses.

Rising fertiliser and fuel costs are also shaping decisions, with some growers considering reducing later applications.

The use of drones for early micronutrient applications is becoming more widespread, reflecting a shift towards more targeted crop management.

Autumn herbicides have delivered strong ryegrass and blackgrass control, while low insecticide use remains a key trend.

Disease pressure in winter wheat is rising, particularly from septoria and yellow rust, though remains low in other crops.

Spring planting progress varies by soil type. Spring barley drilling is largely complete on lighter soils in areas such as the East Midlands, Norfolk and Suffolk, but remains slower on heavier land where saturated conditions persist.

Regional differences remain significant. In the West Midlands, around 300mm of winter rainfall has been well managed, with crops remaining resilient and early nitrogen applications helping reduce yellowing.

By contrast, Yorkshire and the North East have seen around half their annual rainfall fall between November and February, delaying drilling and limiting land access, with some growers turning to drones for micronutrient applications.

In eastern regions, lower rainfall has improved field access, while crops in the East Midlands are reported to be in good to excellent condition.

In Wales, a mild and wet winter has left crops looking strong and slightly more advanced than average.

The report, based on data collected up to 23 March, suggests that despite regional challenges and cost pressures, the 2026 harvest outlook remains strong.