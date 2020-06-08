Young man killed following accident on NI farm

Shane Lappin, 30, was killed following a farm accident on 6 June

A young man in his 30s has been killed in an accident reportedly involving machinery on a farm in Northern Ireland.

The tragic incident occurred in the Madden Road area of Keady, Co Armagh, at around 3pm on Saturday 6 June.

It is thought that the man, known locally as 30-year-old Shane Lappin, was working with machinery.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and the Health and Safety Executive NI (HSENI) have been informed.







A HSE spokesperson told Armagh I they were currently making 'initial enquiries' into the incident at the farm.

It comes just over two weeks after a dairy farmer from Co Antrim was killed following an accident on his farm.

In early May, a mother and her young daughter were killed in a crash involving a tractor and a quad bike outside their farm in County Antrim.

Figures highlight that 39 people lost their lives on farms during 2018/19, making agriculture the deadliest UK industry.