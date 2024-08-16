'Serious collision' between tractor and motorcycle in Yorkshire

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a 'serious collision' involving a tractor and motorcycle in North Yorkshire.

The incident happened at 7:50pm on Wednesday 14 August on the A59 at Hampsthwaite near Harrogate, involving a red motorcycle and a John Deere tractor.

North Yorkshire Police said the motorcyclist conducted an overtake of a vehicle and collided with the tractor.

Following the incident, the motorcyclist was taken to hospital, where he is said to be in a 'serious condition'.

The tractor driver was uninjured and remained on scene to assist officers with their enquiries, the force said.

A section of the A59 was closed for several hours to allow investigation work to be carried out at the scene.

NFU Mutual recently urged the public to take extra care over during July and August as agricultural traffic increases due to this year's harvest.

It comes after a motorcyclist sustained 'life-threatening' injuries following a traffic collision involving a tractor near Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, late last month.

Other recent agri traffic incidents include a teenage motorcyclist who recently died following a collision with a tractor on a rural road in Kent.

Elsewhere, in Scotland, a motorcyclist died following a crash with a tractor in Moray.

Witnesses who saw the North Yorkshire collision, or have dashcam footage, are asked to contact chris.storey@northyorkshire.police.uk or by calling North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 12240147648.