African swine fever: Government urged to stop EU pork imports

The government has been told to stop imports of pork from EU countries with confirmed cases of African swine fever (ASF) as fears of the disease reaching the UK grows.

The lethal pig disease is currently spreading in domestic animals across Germany, and has also been found in Belgium, Romania, and Poland.

Asian countries – including major pig producing countries such as China and Vietnam – have been hit particularly hard by it, and cases have also been reported in Sub Saharan Africa.

The disease has resulted in the loss of hundreds of thousands of pigs and wild boar in Europe, and millions in Asia.

NFU Scotland has written to the government calling for urgent action to stop imports of pork from entering the UK from EU countries with confirmed cases of ASF.

Without action the risk of ASF entering the UK remained high, it said, and if it did it "has the economically important potential to devastate the domestic pig sector".

Around 40% of the meat consumed in the UK is pork and the economic output of impacted pig farmers would be significant, the union warned.

ASF has up to 100 percent mortality rate on farm and there is no vaccine for the disease.

In a letter written to Defra Secretary George Eustice, NFU Scotland President Martin Kennedy voiced producers' concerns over the worsening situation.

“Since January 2021, no checks have been carried out on EU pork imports to the UK," he said, "At a time when there is a serious biosecurity risk to our country, this can’t be allowed to continue.

He said the disease was 'moving fast' across Europe, with the union receiving reports that the situation was only worsening.

"It is spreading across Germany, is in Belgium, Romania, Poland and is now not far from France," Mr Kennedy warned.

The union has accused the government of taking no action to date due to concerns about breaking compliance with the Trade and Cooperation Agreement.

Mr Kennedy said: "We have been told that action would be permitted if Europe is having difficulties in controlling disease outbreak.

"Following discussions with European colleagues, this is clearly now the case."

Christine Middlemiss, the UK's Chief Veterinary Officer said keeping African swine fever out of the UK was one of her top priorities

"As we have seen around the world, its impact on pig farmers and the wider pork industry has been devastating," she said.

“The virus survives incredibly well in pork meat and can survive for months in smoked, dried and cured meats and likely years in frozen meat.

“That is why it is crucial that anyone travelling from affected regions takes this advice seriously in order to ensure that there is no spread of the disease to animals in the UK.”

The government has estimated that a ‘reasonable worst-case scenario’ ASF outbreak could cost the United Kingdom £90 million.

African swine fever can only be transmitted to pigs and wild boars, and does not affect humans.