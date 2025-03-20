Bird flu case confirmed in backyard flock near Inverness

An outbreak of bird flu has been confirmed in a backyard flock near Inverness, making it Scotland's first avian influenza case since January.

The Scottish government said the H5N1 strain of the virus had been detected at a small premises in Daviot.

A 3km protection zone and a 10km surveillance zone have been put in place around the impacted site.

There are also restrictions preventing the movement of poultry, eggs and manure to prevent any further spread of the disease.

Before the latest case, bird flu was last confirmed in Scotland in a backyard flock near Kirriemuir, Angus on 10 January.

Scotland’s deputy chief vet officer, Jesus Gallego said: "We are currently experiencing a heightened risk of an incursion from this virus.

"It is vital that appropriate precautions are taken to protect poultry and other captive birds from infection."

In January, it became mandatory for all farmers and keepers in Britain to follow strict biosecurity measures to help protect their flocks as part of the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ).

The AIPZ measures apply to all poultry farmers and bird keepers whether they have pet birds, commercial flocks or just a few birds in a backyard flock.

There is also a mandatory poultry housing order in place across large swathes of England and all of Northern Ireland. Scotland and Wales are not included in this.