Bird flu confirmed in 18,000 turkeys in East Yorkshire

Highly pathogenic avian influenza has been confirmed in a flock of 18,000 commercial turkeys in East Yorkshire.

The disease, of the H5N1 strain, was discovered in the flock at a farm located near Market Weighton, Defra confirmed.

All poultry on the premises will be humanely culled and a 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone have been declared around the premises.

It comes as national avian influenza prevention zones (AIPZs) are currently in place in England, Scotland and Wales following an uptick in bird flu.

A mandatory housing for poultry remains in force in East Yorkshire, Hull, Lincolnshire, Norfolk, Suffolk, meaning farmers and keepers must house all birds indoors.

The disease was recently confirmed in 1.6 million hens on a commercial poultry farm near Wem, Shropshire. All birds were culled.

UK chief veterinary officer, Christine Middlemiss said that given the increasing number of cases such as this, the government was taking further action to try and prevent its further spread.

She said: “I urge keepers to check which requirements apply to them while continuing to exercise robust biosecurity measures, remain alert for any signs of disease and report suspected disease immediately to APHA.”

It comes after a person in the West Midlands contracted the H5N1 strain of bird flu from a farm, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said last week.

The agency added that it had been tracing all individuals who had been in contact with the person, who was said to be doing 'well'.