Wales follows England and rolls out bird flu prevention zone

The Welsh government has announced a new avian influenza prevention zone (AIPZ) to cover the whole of Wales following rising bird flu cases in Britain.

The zone, which will roll out from Thursday 30 January, will require farmers and keepers to conduct enhanced biosecurity to mitigate the risk of outbreaks.

The measure is in line with the national AIPZs introduced in England and Scotland on 25 January.

So far this outbreak season, there have been no cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza in poultry or other kept birds in Wales.

However, the Welsh government said the number of cases in poultry flocks continued to increase across Britain.

It added that there was a heightened risk of transmission from wild to kept birds.

Huw Irranca-Davies, Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, said: "This AIPZ will apply on Thursday 30 January and remain in place until a reduction in risk levels indicates it is no longer required.

"The requirements within the AIPZ and other measures to reduce the risk of avian influenza transmission will be kept under ongoing review."

Responding, Farmers’ Union of Wales (FUW) policy officer, Elin Jenkins said: “This announcement was perhaps inevitable considering the recent cases in close proximity to Wales, and the wider situation across the UK.

"Avian Influenza can put significant financial and emotional strain on our farmers, and it is crucial poultry keepers practice good biosecurity and vigilance to protect their flocks from this disease.”

The AIPZ will require all keepers of poultry and other captive birds, irrespective of the size of the flock or how the birds are kept, to take appropriate and practicable steps now.

Elsewhere in Britain, a mandatory housing for poultry remains in force across East Yorkshire, Hull, Lincolnshire, Norfolk, Suffolk, meaning farmers and keepers must house all birds indoors.

Defra said the current risk to human health remains 'very low' and as standard, properly cooked poultry and poultry products, including eggs, are safe to eat.

News of the tougher measures come just days after the disease was confirmed in 1.6 million hens on a commercial poultry farm near Wem, Shropshire. All birds were humanely culled.

UK chief veterinary officer, Christine Middlemiss said that given the increasing number of cases such as this, the government was taking further action to try and prevent its further spread.

She said: “I urge keepers to check which requirements apply to them while continuing to exercise robust biosecurity measures, remain alert for any signs of disease and report suspected disease immediately to APHA.”